Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $183.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.96 million and the lowest is $181.06 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $750.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 382,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,917. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

