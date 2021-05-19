Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.14 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 1,472,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.97 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

