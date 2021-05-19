Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce sales of $259.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.63 million to $271.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Enova International stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,737,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.