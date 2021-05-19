Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

