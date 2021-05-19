Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

