Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$1.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($2.80). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.86 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

