Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,883. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

