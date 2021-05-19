Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $189.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $186.70 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $213.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $782.83 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

