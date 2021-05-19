Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,923. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Savara by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

