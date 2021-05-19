Zacks: Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.29% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

