Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $142.02. 1,771,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

