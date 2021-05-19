Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.43. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 692,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,524. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock worth $2,807,577. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

