Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

