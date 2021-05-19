Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.