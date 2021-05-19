Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

