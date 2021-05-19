Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.