Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.54. 1,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.87. ModivCare has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.