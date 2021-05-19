Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Post $3.37 EPS

Analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Medifast posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13. Medifast has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $326.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.