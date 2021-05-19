Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.09. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 704.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 312,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,922. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

