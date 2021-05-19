Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.08. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.76. 165,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,600. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

