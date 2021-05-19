Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YEXT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

