Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$13.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Yellow Pages traded as high as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 5205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$379.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

