Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Yalla Group stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 115,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

