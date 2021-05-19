Xunlei (XNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Xunlei has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

