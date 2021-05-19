XRP Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $34.41 billion and $16.40 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,997,364,318 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,326,973 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

