Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Xperi makes up about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 652,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

