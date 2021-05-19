XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 476.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 290,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.