Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.66. Xencor shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

