Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,536% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

