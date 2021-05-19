WP Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in The Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 35.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

