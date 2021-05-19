WP Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,031 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 303,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,604. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

