WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.62. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

