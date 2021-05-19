WP Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

