WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

