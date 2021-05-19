Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Argus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.91.

WWW stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,743 shares of company stock worth $1,383,221. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

