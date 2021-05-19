Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $103.24.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

