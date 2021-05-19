Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

