Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 218,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,305 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

