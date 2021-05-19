Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $146.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,089. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

