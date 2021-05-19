William W. Burke Sells 800 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

