William Bondurant Sells 23,750 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Bondurant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castlight Health alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,167,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,560. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Castlight Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.