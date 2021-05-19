William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

