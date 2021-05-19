William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Poshmark in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $2,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

