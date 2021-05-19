Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

