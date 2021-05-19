Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.