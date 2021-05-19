WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

