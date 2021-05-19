Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.38

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.00. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 7,169 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of 269.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.