WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.