Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of WEA opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
