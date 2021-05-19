Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 49,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.