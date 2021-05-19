Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

HIO stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 196,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.